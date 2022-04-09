The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Equities research analysts expect The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) to announce $1.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Timken’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the highest is $1.14 billion. Timken reported sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Timken will report full year sales of $4.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Timken.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.14). Timken had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on TKR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on Timken in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Timken presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.78.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Timken by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,862,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,536,000 after purchasing an additional 78,321 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Timken by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,153,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,797,000 after purchasing an additional 380,333 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Timken by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,675,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,030,000 after acquiring an additional 360,294 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,477,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,110,000 after acquiring an additional 72,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,405,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,660,000 after acquiring an additional 474,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

TKR stock traded down $0.79 on Monday, reaching $55.57. 370,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,447. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.58 and a 200-day moving average of $67.84. Timken has a twelve month low of $55.32 and a twelve month high of $92.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.05%.

Timken Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Industries and Process Industries.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Timken (TKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.