TheStreet Lowers RPM International (NYSE:RPM) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPM International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of RPM International from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.00.

NYSE:RPM opened at $85.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.41 and its 200-day moving average is $87.89. RPM International has a 52-week low of $75.11 and a 52-week high of $101.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.99.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. RPM International had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that RPM International will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.38%.

In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total value of $511,479.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth F. Whited bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.09 per share, for a total transaction of $55,254.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in RPM International by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,288,000 after buying an additional 11,293 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in RPM International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in RPM International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $745,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RPM International by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

