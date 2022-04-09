Tiaa Fsb Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $27,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

GXO stock opened at $61.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $105.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.00.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $282,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GXO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

