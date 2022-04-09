Tiaa Fsb Has $998,000 Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,453,000 after purchasing an additional 214,065 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 45.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 902,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,151,000 after purchasing an additional 280,506 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 93.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $67.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.73 and its 200-day moving average is $59.40. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a one year low of $52.44 and a one year high of $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 124.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BIP shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James set a $70.00 target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

