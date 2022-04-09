Tiaa Fsb Lowers Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Tiaa Fsb cut its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOV. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Dover by 308.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 10,679 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,733,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Dover by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 75,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,714,000 after acquiring an additional 12,635 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dover by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dover from $196.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.46.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $150.88 on Friday. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $137.65 and a twelve month high of $184.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 25.87%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

