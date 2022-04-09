Tiaa Fsb Sells 1,378 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CWI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 411,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,423,000 after purchasing an additional 76,552 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,844,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,309,000 after purchasing an additional 425,697 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Wealth CMT grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 489,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,169,000 after purchasing an additional 34,484 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 84,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 32,345 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWI opened at $27.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.79. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $30.85.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

