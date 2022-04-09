Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Get Titan International alerts:

NYSE:TWI opened at $13.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $812.72 million, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 2.55. Titan International has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85.

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $487.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.59 million. Titan International had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 28.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Titan International will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 39,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $562,991.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,341,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,418,000 after purchasing an additional 258,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,625,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,819,000 after purchasing an additional 120,123 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,068,000 after purchasing an additional 730,033 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after purchasing an additional 24,012 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Titan International by 423.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 568,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 460,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.