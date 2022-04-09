TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Trading Down 7.7%

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.27 and last traded at $2.27. Approximately 136,091 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,941,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of TMC the metals from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get TMC the metals alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.55.

In other TMC the metals news, CEO Gerard Barron purchased 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $50,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Craig Shesky purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 66,000 shares of company stock worth $137,010 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TMC the metals during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TMC the metals during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TMC the metals during the fourth quarter worth about $817,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TMC the metals during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in TMC the metals during the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMC the metals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMC)

TMC the metals company Inc engages in the exploration of battery-grade metals. It primarily explores for nickel sulfate, cobalt sulfate, copper, and manganese products. The company, through its subsidiaries, holds exploration rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.