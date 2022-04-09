TOKPIE (TKP) Reaches Market Cap of $1.47 Million

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 9th. One TOKPIE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0512 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TOKPIE has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $20,824.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TOKPIE has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TOKPIE alerts:

Sylo (SYLO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001597 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TOKPIE Coin Profile

TOKPIE (CRYPTO:TKP) is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io

TOKPIE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TOKPIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOKPIE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.