TomoChain (TOMO) Trading 28.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

TomoChain (TOMO) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last week, TomoChain has traded down 28.9% against the US dollar. TomoChain has a total market cap of $107.80 million and approximately $7.97 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TomoChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.19 or 0.00002808 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TomoChain Coin Profile

TomoChain launched on February 28th, 2018. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,278,888 coins. The official website for TomoChain is tomochain.com . TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @TomoCoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . TomoChain’s official message board is medium.com/tomochain . The Reddit community for TomoChain is /r/Tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee. TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling TomoChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TomoChain directly using US dollars.

