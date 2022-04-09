Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.31 Million

Brokerages expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) to announce $16.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.81 million to $16.80 million. Travelzoo reported sales of $14.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full-year sales of $77.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.00 million to $79.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $93.51 million, with estimates ranging from $86.32 million to $100.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Travelzoo.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $14.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.88 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 111.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TZOO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Travelzoo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets downgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Travelzoo stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.08. 66,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,689. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.50. The company has a market cap of $73.32 million, a PE ratio of 121.62 and a beta of 1.72. Travelzoo has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $18.47.

In other Travelzoo news, Director Ralph Bartel sold 58,787 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $401,515.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 12,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $95,682.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,091 shares of company stock worth $1,681,161 over the last quarter. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Travelzoo by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 80,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 25,881 shares during the period. Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,496,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 504,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 87,521 shares in the last quarter. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Travelzoo (Get Rating)

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travelzoo (TZOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.