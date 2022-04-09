TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $348.78 Million

Equities research analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) will announce sales of $348.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $343.20 million to $358.19 million. TriNet Group reported sales of $309.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.11 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TNET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.98.

In related news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $39,952.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $163,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,232 shares of company stock valued at $4,591,866. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,102,000 after purchasing an additional 78,945 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,563,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,179,000 after purchasing an additional 747,732 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,241,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,310,000 after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,211,000 after purchasing an additional 18,533 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TNET traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.89. 432,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,972. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.29. TriNet Group has a 12-month low of $69.43 and a 12-month high of $109.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

