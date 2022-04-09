True Link Financial Advisors LLC Has $160,000 Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 737 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. increased its position in Visa by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 15,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,091 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE:V traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,438,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,274,600. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.67 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $415.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.28.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.33.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.