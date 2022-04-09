True Link Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 737 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its stake in Visa by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,899,000 after acquiring an additional 23,229 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at $77,351,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 29.6% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,992 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,622,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $216.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,438,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,274,600. The stock has a market cap of $415.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.28. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Barclays dropped their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.33.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

