Truist Financial Lowers TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target to $130.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $144.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.25 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TEL. StockNews.com began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $159.87.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

NYSE:TEL opened at $124.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.74. The stock has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $123.65 and a 1 year high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in TE Connectivity by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $669,965,000 after buying an additional 619,188 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,792 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 52.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 21.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile (Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.