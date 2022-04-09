Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $165.67, but opened at $154.68. Twilio shares last traded at $155.01, with a volume of 9,740 shares.

Specifically, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total value of $556,569.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $208,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,013 shares of company stock valued at $3,788,559 over the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Twilio from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Twilio from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.52.

The firm has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.04 and a 200-day moving average of $241.84.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The company had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Twilio by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,253,000 after buying an additional 152,151 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Twilio by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,456,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,700,141,000 after buying an additional 346,907 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Twilio by 20.3% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,739,247,000 after buying an additional 920,349 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Twilio by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,059,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,953,000 after buying an additional 810,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Twilio by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,552,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,602,000 after buying an additional 107,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

