Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Shares Gap Down to $34.96

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.96, but opened at $33.83. Uber Technologies shares last traded at $32.62, with a volume of 209,011 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.64. The company has a market cap of $62.66 billion, a PE ratio of -100.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,077,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449,743 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,780,530 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $660,733,000 after purchasing an additional 889,190 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $635,212,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $594,489,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 312.8% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,766,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $571,919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673,391 shares in the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

