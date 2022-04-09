Umbrella Network Price Tops $0.11 (UMB)

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 9th. In the last week, Umbrella Network has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Umbrella Network has a market cap of $7.95 million and $2.31 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.16 or 0.00225146 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007493 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00011633 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

Umbrella Network (UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

