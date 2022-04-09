Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Stake Lessened by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at $619,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Under Armour by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 90,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 18,008 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at $2,014,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Under Armour by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of UA opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.32. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average is $17.49.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 6.34%.

In related news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 2,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $45,340.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

