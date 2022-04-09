Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

UAA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus raised Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Under Armour from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a hold rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Under Armour from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Under Armour from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.26. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $27.28.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

Under Armour declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 33.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

