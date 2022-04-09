Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) will post sales of $36.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.60 million and the lowest is $35.31 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted sales of $32.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full year sales of $144.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $141.46 million to $146.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $151.30 million, with estimates ranging from $146.05 million to $155.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 35.22%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UBA. StockNews.com started coverage on Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBA. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 5.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UBA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.34. 114,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,166. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $749.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.07. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $21.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 105.56%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

