Vallon Pharmaceuticals (VLON) versus Its Peers Critical Comparison

Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON – Get Rating) is one of 937 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Vallon Pharmaceuticals to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vallon Pharmaceuticals and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vallon Pharmaceuticals $100,000.00 -$9.30 million -0.97 Vallon Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.84 billion $239.37 million -1.76

Vallon Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Vallon Pharmaceuticals. Vallon Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Vallon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -2.71, indicating that its stock price is 371% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vallon Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have a beta of 0.98, indicating that their average stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vallon Pharmaceuticals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vallon Pharmaceuticals N/A -102.14% -83.20% Vallon Pharmaceuticals Competitors -4,344.30% -115.24% -11.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Vallon Pharmaceuticals and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vallon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vallon Pharmaceuticals Competitors 6001 20508 42906 854 2.55

Vallon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 757.14%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 89.96%. Given Vallon Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Vallon Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.6% of Vallon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vallon Pharmaceuticals rivals beat Vallon Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Vallon Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel abuse-deterrent medications for central nervous system disorders. Its lead investigational product candidate is ADAIR, an abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy. The company is also developing ADMIR, an abuse deterrent formulation of methylphenidate for the treatment of ADHD. Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

