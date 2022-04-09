Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Stake Lifted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,587 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Ventas by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,047,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,836,000 after acquiring an additional 258,377 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Ventas by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 74,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Ventas by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,530,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,420,000 after acquiring an additional 49,901 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 350.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,824,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755,626 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Ventas by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 98,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $61.04 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The company has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 436.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.89.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 0.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is 1,285.81%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $4,412,766.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,087,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,802 shares of company stock worth $7,447,849 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ventas from $56.50 to $61.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.90.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

