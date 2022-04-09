VeriCoin Hits Market Cap of $148,526.72 (VRC)

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded up 54.1% against the dollar. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $148,526.72 and $161.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,545.07 or 1.00039530 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00063411 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00026246 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002007 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,924,245 coins. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

