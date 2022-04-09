Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 655,474 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $34,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $53.53 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.66.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

