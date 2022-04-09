Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.32. Victory Capital reported earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.14 to $5.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.06. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $229.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 219,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 335.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Victory Capital by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.96. The stock had a trading volume of 380,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.09. Victory Capital has a 52 week low of $26.65 and a 52 week high of $43.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

