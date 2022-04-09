Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,750 at UBS Group

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPFGet Rating) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from GBX 2,150 ($28.20) to GBX 1,750 ($22.95) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victrex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,530.33.

Shares of Victrex stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. Victrex has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.67.

Victrex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

