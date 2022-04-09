VIG (VIG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $18.00

VIG (VIG) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 9th. One VIG coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. VIG has a market cap of $673,944.35 and approximately $18.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VIG has traded down 26.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000174 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000589 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG (CRYPTO:VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,448,355 coins. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

