Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.35

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.35 and traded as low as $2.99. Viking Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 591,663 shares.
A number of research firms have commented on VKTX. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.21.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.63.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 4.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 12.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 4,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 8.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.
About Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)
Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.
