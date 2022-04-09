Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.35

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.35 and traded as low as $2.99. Viking Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 591,663 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on VKTX. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.21.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.63.

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 4.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 12.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 4,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 8.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

