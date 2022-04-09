Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $240.00 price target on the closed-end fund’s stock, down from their previous price target of $393.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VRTS. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS opened at $203.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.56. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1-year low of $197.31 and a 1-year high of $338.80.

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.93 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 21.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post 37.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.03%.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, Director W Howard Morris acquired 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $231.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 38.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 318,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $88,584,000 after acquiring an additional 89,161 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $20,103,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $11,884,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 338,969 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $100,708,000 after purchasing an additional 38,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 272.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,649 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,780,000 after purchasing an additional 29,004 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

