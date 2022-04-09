Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €184.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €184.00 ($202.20) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WCH. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($164.84) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($208.79) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, March 28th. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($208.79) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a €177.00 ($194.51) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($175.82) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €165.55 ($181.92).

Wacker Chemie stock opened at €160.50 ($176.37) on Friday. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of €116.65 ($128.19) and a 12-month high of €174.75 ($192.03). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €139.59 and a 200 day moving average of €145.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

