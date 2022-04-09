WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $239,000 Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000.

NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $119.01. The stock had a trading volume of 280,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,781. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $109.93 and a 1-year high of $124.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.37.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

