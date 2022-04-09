WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $277,000 Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.14. 136,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,430. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $127.67 and a 52-week high of $153.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.99.

