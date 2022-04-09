WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $635,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 313.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,446,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,036,000 after buying an additional 1,096,646 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 195,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,049,000 after buying an additional 12,353 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,751,000. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 48,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 10,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 282.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 63,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 46,725 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.53. 2,484,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,368,131. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.28 and a 200 day moving average of $51.66. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $52.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.487 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.