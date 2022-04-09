WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Orion Office REIT stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.64. The company had a trading volume of 624,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,437. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%.

Orion Office REIT Profile (Get Rating)

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

