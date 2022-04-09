WealthPLAN Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zenyatta Capital Management LP bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $17,147,000. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 40,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 103,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,465,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,634. The company has a market cap of $166.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.82 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.90 and a 200-day moving average of $206.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 41.39%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $262.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.57.

In related news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.