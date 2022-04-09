WealthPLAN Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

IYW traded down $1.75 on Friday, hitting $98.19. 216,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,809. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.30. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $86.43 and a 12 month high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

