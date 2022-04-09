WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 377 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 545.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

VO traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $235.24. 503,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,794. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $216.62 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.57.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

