Webflix Token Price Reaches $0.0000 (WFX)

Webflix Token (WFX) traded 31.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Webflix Token has a market cap of $381,681.32 and $434.00 worth of Webflix Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Webflix Token has traded 47.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Webflix Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00036214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00106786 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Webflix Token Profile

WFX is a coin. Webflix Token’s total supply is 27,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,469,258,368 coins. Webflix Token’s official Twitter account is @WebflixO . Webflix Token’s official website is www.webflix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Webflix is a broadcasting platform where a wide range of web content, in particular, web series, can be uploaded and connects broadcasting platforms and users, powered by blockchain technology. Webflix Token or WFX is a cryptocurrency that ties Webflix platform to blockchain technology. It can be exchanged at the cryptocurrency exchange and used to trade, pay, invest and support content in the pipeline on Webflix platform. “

