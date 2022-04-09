Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $135.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WLK. StockNews.com upgraded Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Westlake from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.86.

WLK traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $114.92. 933,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,772. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.29. Westlake has a one year low of $78.06 and a one year high of $127.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Westlake will post 18.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Westlake news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 6,021 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.35, for a total transaction of $748,711.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 2,730 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $315,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,673. 73.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Westlake by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 300,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,054,000 after purchasing an additional 197,013 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter worth $32,328,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter worth $625,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Westlake by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,719,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,041,000 after acquiring an additional 62,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Westlake by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 11,934 shares in the last quarter.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

