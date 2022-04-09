Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT – Get Rating) fell 2.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.88 and last traded at C$1.89. 210,305 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 367,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.94.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$323.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.96.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

