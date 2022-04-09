WHALE (WHALE) Trading 6.5% Lower Over Last Week

WHALE (WHALE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One WHALE coin can now be bought for about $5.95 or 0.00013987 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WHALE has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. WHALE has a total market cap of $45.83 million and $742,698.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WHALE

WHALE’s launch date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,701,813 coins. WHALE’s official website is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

