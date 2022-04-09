WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.08.
WLDBF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised WildBrain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on WildBrain from C$4.60 to C$4.40 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.
WLDBF traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.60. 19,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,697. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.62. WildBrain has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $3.34.
WildBrain Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of content, television, and consumer products representation. It operates through the following segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. The Consumer Products Represented segment includes representation of internal and third-party brands.
