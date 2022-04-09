WINk Hits 1-Day Volume of $433.71 Million (WIN)

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 9th. Over the last week, WINk has traded flat against the US dollar. One WINk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WINk has a total market capitalization of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00008731 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00008454 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00010233 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $102.46 or 0.00241048 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk (CRYPTO:WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

