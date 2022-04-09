WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $52.73

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.73 and traded as high as $53.45. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $53.25, with a volume of 173,519 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.72.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC now owns 73,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

