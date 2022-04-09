WOWswap Trading Down 23.6% Over Last 7 Days (WOW)

WOWswap (WOW) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. In the last week, WOWswap has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar. WOWswap has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and approximately $49,362.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOWswap coin can currently be purchased for about $4.27 or 0.00010019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,996 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

