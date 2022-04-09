WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in WPP by 340.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 32,307 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in WPP by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,130,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in WPP by 7.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in WPP during the third quarter valued at about $6,524,000. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPP opened at $64.08 on Friday. WPP plc has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $83.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.40.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.2505 dividend. This is an increase from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered WPP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America downgraded WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. HSBC raised WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,320 ($17.31) to GBX 1,270 ($16.66) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WPP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $764.00.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

