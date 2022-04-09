XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XPO Logistics, Inc. is a third-party logistics provider offering expedient, single-source solutions for time-critical and service-sensitive shipments through its non-asset based transportation network. XPO serves customers in the U.S, Canada and Mexico with domestic and international freight destinations. XPO’s suite of logistics services is offered through three brands: expedited surface transportation through Express-1, Inc., domestic and international freight forwarding services through Concert Group Logistics, Inc., and truckload brokerage services through Bounce Logistics, Inc. XPO Logistics, Inc., formerly known as Express-1 Expedited Solutions, Inc., is based in Buchanan, Michigan. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on XPO Logistics to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded XPO Logistics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.81.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $60.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $59.22 and a one year high of $90.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.39.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,285,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $738,964,000 after purchasing an additional 88,777 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,575,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,528,000 after buying an additional 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,169,000 after buying an additional 178,804 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,433,000 after buying an additional 567,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,216,000. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

