Xponance Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $6,746,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Targa Resources by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources stock opened at $77.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of -702.39 and a beta of 2.68. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.61 and a 52 week high of $78.15.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 0.42%. Research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently -1,272.61%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRGP shares. TheStreet cut Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Targa Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.