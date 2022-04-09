Xuez Tops 24 Hour Volume of $64,095.00 (XUEZ)

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One Xuez coin can currently be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Xuez has a market capitalization of $40,127.30 and $64,095.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Xuez has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000219 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded 59.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000995 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xuez Coin Profile

Xuez (CRYPTO:XUEZ) is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,264,767 coins and its circulating supply is 4,298,334 coins. Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Xuez is xuezcoin.com . The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Xuez

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xuez directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xuez should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xuez using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

